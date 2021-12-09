‘Would’ve put us on the map’: Middle River’s Aviation Station sold, scrapping plans for mixed-use hub

Built in 1929, the former Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co. plant once produced bombers, U.S. Navy sea planes, missiles and electronics, and spurred the development of neighborhoods such as Aero Acres and Stansbury Estates for its workers. The company was a predecessor to Lockheed Martin, now headquartered in Bethesda and one of the world’s largest defense contractors. Nearby, the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum aims to teach visitors about the integral role the manufacturer played not only in World War II, but in shaping eastern Baltimore County.