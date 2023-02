A man has been arrested on murder charges in the death of a woman whose body was found late January at Lansdowne Middle School in Halethorpe, according to Baltimore County Police.

Clarence Henson, 57, faces first and second-degree murder charges in the death of Audra Pineda, a 37-year-old woman. Henson remains at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said Friday.

Police found Pineda’s bodyTues. Jan. 31 lying on pavement behind the middle school.