Arson suspect in custody after fire at Reisterstown Advance Auto Parts

Baltimore County Police have an arson suspect in custody in connection with a Tuesday night fire at a Reisterstown auto parts store.
The three-alarm fire at Advance Auto Parts, ruled an arson by fire investigators, injured a firefighter from Randallstown when an interior ceiling collapsed, according to a news release from the Baltimore County Fire Department. The injured firefighter was later released from the hospital.
Baltimore County Police said the suspect will be charged with first-degree arson.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 11900 block of Reisterstown Road, 21136 around 9:37 p.m. Tuesday night and called in a third alarm shortly after 10 p.m., the fire department said.