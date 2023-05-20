Two suspects charged in fatal shooting of woman in Essex that ‘centered around road rage,’ Baltimore County police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Following the death of a 29-year-old woman earlier this month, a man and woman have been charged with first-degree murder in an incident that “centered around road rage,” Baltimore County police said in a news release Friday.

Police responded around 5 p.m on Friday, May 5, in Essex, where they found Shalia Hendrix in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Hendrix was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, county police arrested 29-year-old Rylan Harris and 28-year-old Darashea Gross in connection with the homicide. Harris was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearm charges and Gross was charged with first-degree murder.

“Based on the investigation, this was an isolated incident that centered around road rage. Both suspects are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond,” county police said in a release.