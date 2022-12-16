Baltimore County to award nonprofits nearly $2.7 million in federal COVID relief funds

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. speaks at a press conference announcing the award of $2.6M in ARPA funding to community organizations. (Lia Russell/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County announced Friday that it would grant nearly $2.7 million in federal COVID relief funds to community groups that focus on issues like food accessibility, violence prevention and conflict resolution, mental health treatment, and providing affordable housing for seniors.

Some 28 nonprofits will receive $2.67 million out of the $160.7 million that Baltimore County received from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021, according to County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.

The county’s application process, announced in June, required each organization to ask for at least $25,000 and focus on projects that responded to the public health emergency on behalf of immigrant communities or other residents of Baltimore County and Essex. Each applicant could submit up to three project proposals.

Funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026, per U.S. Treasury rules. Grants will be administered by the Baltimore Community Foundation, which has partnered with the county on the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Awards ranged from $25,000 to almost $240,000, according to a list of recipients provided by County spokeswoman Erica Palmisano.

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Rosedale will receive a total of $337,301 for two projects aimed at expanding a nutritional support program ($237,529) and for its COVID-19 children’s behavioral health program ($99,772).

Northwest Hospital in Randallstown will receive $216,402 for a program that provides bilingual advocacy services to domestic violence survivors.

The Center for Adoption Support and Education in Burtonsville will receive $171,070 for mental health treatment for adoptive and foster families.

CASA of Baltimore County will receive $150,000 for its community health program.

The Mental Health Association of Maryland will receive a combined $247,943 for a program supporting middle and high schoolers ($121,483) and for one aimed at supporting older adults ($126,460).

The Conflict Resolution Center of Baltimore County will receive $122,488 to hire an additional conflict resolution facilitator and provide additional services to two sixth-grade middle school classes as part of its work addressing violence in Baltimore County public schools.

Dr. Truphena Choti, the chief executive of AfriThrive, which operates a mobile food pantry and provides meals for African migrant families, said the $95,680 award her organization was set to receive would be a “game changer” for helping feed people as food prices rose.

“With this funding, we’ll be able to hire a food educator who will expand our nutritional education programs” to help Baltimore’s African immigrant community, she said.

“Baltimore County remains committed to helping our residents recover from the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am very happy to provide these grants to local organizations that continue to advocate for and work on behalf of their communities,” Olszewski said in a statement.

Olszewski announced last year that the county would set aside $80 million of its ARPA award to support its coronavirus health response. Another $60 million was allocated to bolster the county’s economic recovery, like expanding affordable housing.