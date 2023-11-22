National Labor Relations Board alleges Apple withheld benefits from Towson store workers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S.’s top labor watchdog accused Apple of violating the National Labor Relations Act by withholding benefits from unionized employees at its Towson store, according to a complaint released Tuesday.

The Dulaney Valley Road location in downtown Towson became the first unionized Apple store in the nation in June 2022 when its employees voted 65-33 to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

In November 2022, IAM accused Apple of barring union members from enjoying educational and medical benefits that the technology giant offered to all other employees, to “threaten and intimidate its employees from seeking union representation, and to retaliate against those employees who had availed themselves of that right,” according to an unfair labor practice charge the union filed that month with the NLRB.

By only offering certain benefits to employees who were not part of the union, Apple violated Towson workers’ rights to collectively bargain and engage in union activity, according to the complaint.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Another Apple store in Oklahoma City unionized with the Communications Workers of America in October 2022. Two members of Congress admonished the company for union busting in a May 4 letter to NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo.

In a statement, IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan said he was “pleased” that the NLRB had “recognized the importance of upholding” the Towson union members’ rights.

“The issuance of this complaint will advance the principles of fairness and equality in the workplace,” he said. “The board’s recognition of the merit of this charge is a victory for IAM and underscores the strength of collective bargaining and the importance of workers standing united to protect their rights in the face of unfair labor practices.”

An unfair labor practice hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2024. Apple and IAM representatives will be able to give testimony, according to a notice included with Marshall’s complaint.