One person injured in Parkville apartment fire, Baltimore County Fire Department says

One person was injured in a Parkville apartment fire Tuesday night, according to a Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson.
County firefighters responded Tuesday evening to the Towson Crossing apartment complex on the 1000 block of Halstead Road, according to spokesperson Rachelle Alexander. Several volunteer units also responded to the two-alarm fire.
Alexander said one person was injured in the blaze, and their condition was unknown.
The Tuesday evening fire followed a deadly fire in Dundalk earlier in the day, which killed two people as well as two pets, according to the fire department.