One person injured in Parkville apartment fire, Baltimore County Fire Department says

Baltimore City fire department crews respond to reported fire at a N. Charles Street high-rise apartment complex on February 16, 2022. (KARL MERTON FERRON/Baltimore Sun)

One person was injured in a Parkville apartment fire Tuesday night, according to a Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson.

County firefighters responded Tuesday evening to the Towson Crossing apartment complex on the 1000 block of Halstead Road, according to spokesperson Rachelle Alexander. Several volunteer units also responded to the two-alarm fire.

#pvfc29 Engine 291, Truck 297, & Utility 299 are operating at a 2 alarm apartment fire in the 1000 block of Halstead Rd #Hillendale. Multiple people have been rescued by Firefighters. EMS units treating the injured. pic.twitter.com/r7e4A88uJS — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) March 1, 2023

Alexander said one person was injured in the blaze, and their condition was unknown.

The Tuesday evening fire followed a deadly fire in Dundalk earlier in the day, which killed two people as well as two pets, according to the fire department.