xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio posthumously awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 19, 2021 6:22 PM
Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. She was a 3 year, 10 month veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. - Original Credit:
Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio. She was a 3 year, 10 month veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. - Original Credit: (Baltimore County Police / HANDOU / BSMG)

Almost three years after Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was killed on duty, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Andy Harris awarded her the Congressional Badge of Bravery during a ceremony Friday.

Granted by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Badge of Bravery recognizes “exceptional acts of bravery while in the line of duty,” according to a news release.

Advertisement

Caprio, 29, was killed while responding to a report of a suspicious Jeep Wrangler in a Perry Hall cul-de-sac in May 2018.

Dawanta Harris, 17, who was sitting in the vehicle while three other teenagers burglarized homes, ran over Caprio with the Jeep as she ordered him to “get out of the car.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Harris, of West Baltimore, was convicted in 2019 of felony murder in Caprio’s death and sentenced to life in prison. The three other teens were handed a 30-year prison sentence.

[More Maryland news] Advanced Granite shooter Radee Prince to serve 5 life sentences for shooting co-workers, killing 3

Caprio had served in the department for almost four years before she was killed. She was the first woman officer killed in the line of duty in the county’s history, according to Baltimore County.

Caprio’s parents, Debbie and Garry Sorrells, County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt and County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. attended the ceremony at police headquarters in Towson. Congressional lawmakers joined by video.

Caprio’s “courage and love of service to Baltimore County is what made her an exemplary public servant and police officer,” lawmakers said in a release. “She touched so many lives and made a difference in our community.”

Latest Baltimore County

Advertisement

Congress created the award through the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery Act of 2008.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement