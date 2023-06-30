Judge: Former wrestling coach not guilty on all counts in alleged sex abuse case

Baltimore County Judge Dennis M. Robinson on Friday found a former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach not guilty on all counts in a case alleging sexual abuse of a minor.
Neil Adleberg had faced charges of second-degree rape, second-degree attempted rape, sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor. During a seven-day bench trial, Robinson heard testimony from the alleged victim and Adleberg, among other witnesses.
A grand jury indicted Adleberg in March 2022, the only indictment from the Maryland Attorney General’s four-year investigation into Catholic Church abuse.
Adleberg had been a prominent member of the Maryland wrestling community for decades. A Baltimore County native who wrestled in high school and college, Adleberg worked as a coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore in the 1970s.