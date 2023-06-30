Judge: Former wrestling coach not guilty on all counts in alleged sex abuse case

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Judge Dennis M. Robinson on Friday found a former Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach not guilty on all counts in a case alleging sexual abuse of a minor.

Neil Adleberg had faced charges of second-degree rape, second-degree attempted rape, sex abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor. During a seven-day bench trial, Robinson heard testimony from the alleged victim and Adleberg, among other witnesses.

A grand jury indicted Adleberg in March 2022, the only indictment from the Maryland Attorney General’s four-year investigation into Catholic Church abuse.

Adleberg had been a prominent member of the Maryland wrestling community for decades. A Baltimore County native who wrestled in high school and college, Adleberg worked as a coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore in the 1970s.