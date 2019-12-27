Four people were hospitalized with serious or life-threatening injuries after a multivehicle crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 83 South on Friday afternoon, the altimore County Fire Department said.
The car accident occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Ruxton Road and Northern Parkway, fire officials said.
Two people were trapped in their cars and required rescuing, the department said.
One person was evaluated and released at the scene, according to the department, but four others were taken to local hospitals: three with serious injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.
The southbound portion of the interstate near the accident was closed for about 45 minutes, but some lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m., the department said.