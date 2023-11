Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A multiple-vehicle crash killed one person Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Troopers responded around 1 p.m. to Interstate 795 and Franklin Boulevard in Reisterstown where one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital, Maryland State Police said.

Advertisement

All northbound lanes on I-795 were closed this afternoon, state police said at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story may be updated.