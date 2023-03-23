Police identify six construction workers killed in Baltimore Beltway crash; video shows collision, aftermath

Footage of the two cars involved in a Wednesday accident that killed six construction workers on the Baltimore Beltway. This footage is slowed to 40% of its original speed. (Baltimore Sun)

Maryland State Police identified the six contracted highway workers who were killed in the crash Wednesday when two cars collided on Interstate 695, causing one vehicle to flip into a construction area.

The construction workers were identified as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

Footage from a state transportation feed shows the Wednesday collision. The video, obtained by media outlets following the crash, shows a gray Acura attempting to merge into the leftmost lane of the Baltimore Beltway and striking a white Volkswagen, causing the gray vehicle to lose control and enter the work zone.

The six highway workers were in a construction zone on I-695, north of the beltway exits onto I-70 and Security Boulevard, at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by the gray Acura operated by Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, of Randallstown. Police said she was attempting to change into the leftmost travel lane when she struck a Volkswagen operated by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, causing the Acura to lose control and flip into the work zone.

Lea is still receiving treatment at Shock Trauma, police said. Brown stopped his vehicle north of the crash and was uninjured.

The six workers were declared dead at the scene. The State Highway Administration would not confirm what project the contractors were working on or what contractor they were working for.