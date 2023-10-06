Baltimore County Council delays vote on 2030 Master Plan due to lack of print copies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore County Council has decided to delay an approval vote on the 2030 Master Plan, which was already three years late due to the pandemic. By one member’s estimates, it could take weeks before a vote is considered.

According to a Sept. 22 letter they sent to Planning Director Steve Lafferty, the County Council is deferring that vote until the department can provide a physical copy of the plan, citing “a lack of accessibility and usability.”

The Master Plan is a decennial process during which the county considers how and where development should occur in the next decade. It also provides a framework for other planning and zoning processes, like the Comprehensive Zoning Map Process, or CZMP, which began this month and allows residents to request rezonings for individual properties every four years.

The Planning Board approved the 2030 Master Plan, which was delayed for three years due to the pandemic, last month and sent it to the County Council, which has the power to either accept or modify the plan and adopt it via a resolution.

In their letter, the council said they were concerned that the Master Plan’s “story map” format, which allows the user to interact with the map via links, photos, videos and pop-ups, was inaccessible to county residents who were not technologically literate or did not have internet access.

A PDF version is also available, but that version is not an exact replica of the Master Plan, according to the letter.

Land use advocates have criticized the county for ignoring the Master Plan, and by their accounts, approving individual planning projects as they are proposed.

“We are also very concerned about the fact that, as an exclusively online presentation, there are issues of accountability over the continued accuracy and safeguarding/storage of the adopted Master Plan 2030,” the council members wrote. “Although the PDF format is marginally helpful, it does not constitute the official draft Master Plan 2030; rather it is a representation that does not correctly capture all content that is in the online Plan.”

Nick Stewart, an attorney and co-founder of We The People Baltimore County, which advocates for transparency in county planning processes, said Baltimore County was in “unchartered waters” since the CZMP had started without an approved Master Plan in place.

Stewart’s organization and other land advocates have criticized the county for not aligning the master planning, which occurs every 10 years and is nonbinding, with the CZMP, which happens every four years and is legally binding.

While the Master Plan provides an “aspirational guide” for development and growth, “when rubber meets road, it’s ignored,” Stewart said. “In other jurisdictions, [the two processes] line up. For this particular sequencing of events, this is our chance to do it right.”

County spokesperson Sean Naron said a physical copy of the 2030 Master Plan would be provided to the council on Friday, and physical copies would be placed in Baltimore County Public Library branches.

Council Chair Julian Jones Jr., a Woodstock Democrat, did not immediately respond to a question about when the council planned to vote on the Master Plan.

Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat and community planner who holds a national credential from the American Institute of Certified Planners, estimated that it would be “at least a month” before the council took up a resolution to vote on the Master Plan, citing a need for members to thoroughly read it.

The story map format is “a good effort but shouldn’t be done in the place of a hard copy,” Patoka said, citing a number of aging residents in his district who struggle with technology.

In addition, there was a concern that the PDF version of the Master Plan did not contain the links within the original story map format presented, and that it was a fundamentally different document than the original story map presented, he said.

“Does that change what the council is approving?” he asked. “What’s problematic is that we should be making zoning decisions on the CZMP, but at this point we’re relying on a plan from 13 years ago,” referring to the 2020 Master Plan, which was approved in 2010.