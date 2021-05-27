Baltimore County Council to vote on $4.2 billion budget after forgoing spending cuts

The Baltimore County Council is poised to pass a $4.2 billion spending plan Thursday without cutting a cent from County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s initial proposal.
The council will vote in person at 10 a.m.
Council members have lauded the plan proposed byOlszewski, a Democrat, for spending $1 billion on construction of schools , senior centers, parks and playgrounds, and fire and police stations across the county after a year of unexpected revenue growth — $63 million more than projected last year — largely because of federal coronavirus relief aid.
Constituents didn’t object to the budget, either; just one county resident testified during a virtual budget hearing last month.
Council members have said the plan is equitable, with capital dollars divvied among several projects in their districts. There’s $16 million for new police and fire substations at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, $7 million for a new Wilkens precinct police station and $14.5 million to build the county’s first park in six years, also in Sparrows Point.
The budget also funds a $1.7 million pilot project to launch a free circulator bus in the heart of Towson, establishes the county’s first housing department and includes $609,000 to outfit hundreds of county police officers with body-worn cameras. The county will also restart its bulk trash pickup program.
And there’s millions allocated for stream restoration, including $3 million to mitigate stormwater runoff into the Pittsfield Road tributary of Gwynns Falls to improve water quality in the polluted watershed.
The county received $140 million through the CARES Act last year and expects to get $161 million from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March.
Olszewski has touted the $2 billion Baltimore County Public Schools budget as the largest single increase in schools funding, $32 million higher than its funding last year, when council members pared its spending plan by tens of millions, bracing for the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year marked the steepest known budget cuts in county history, officials said, when the Council voted to cut $58 million and forgo raises for school staff.
This year, the school system is getting more than it requested, boosted by federal relief funds, including money for a 2% raise for school staff and county employees.
Olszewski’s budget retains 122 teaching positions that the school system had proposed to be cut due to declining enrollment. It also pays for 15 extra minutes of school day instruction “to support student recovery” after a year of remote learning.
Some council members earlier this year had threatened schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams with budget cuts if he did not acquiesce to demands to answer questions regarding summer school and fall reopening plans as well as a ransomware attack that crippled school networks.
Ultimately, the Council left the schools budget untouched. And despite harsh criticism from council members last week over the way the county’s Inspector General Kelly Madigan investigates waste and abuse, her request to add another position to her two-person staff was also included.
This story will be updated.