Baltimore judge suspended without pay by Maryland Court of Appeals

The Maryland Court of Appeals has suspended a Baltimore judge for six months without pay, finding that her conduct "exhibited a pattern of discourtesy and uncontrollable incivility that had pervasive effects on the administration of justice” in the district court.

In an opinion issued Monday, the state’s highest court also said that for Judge Devy Patterson Russell to be reinstated, she must undergo a health evaluation for "a complete emotional and behavioral assessment” and follow any recommended treatment.

In December, the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities, a state disciplinary panel, recommended the suspension after finding that Russell yelled at other judges and staffers, pushed a courthouse employee and neglected search-warrant paperwork. The appeals court had final say on the suspension.

Russell “exhibited a pattern of divisive, combative, and volatile interpersonal issues,” the Court of Appeals held in an opinion written by Judge Clayton Greene Jr. “Her conduct is unbecoming of a member of the judiciary, and it fails to maintain the demeanor that our Rules require of judges.”

Russell, a district court judge since 2006, faces additional disciplinary charges in a separate case, in which she is accused of using her influence as a judge to try to embarrass a colleague. Proceedings in that matter began last week and are scheduled to continue in August.

This story will be updated.

