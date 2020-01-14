“The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to ensuring safe environments not only for children in its care, but for adults as well. We urge anyone who has knowledge of inappropriate conduct by clergy or other Church personnel to report it to Church officials using the instructions found on the Archdiocesan website (www.archbalt.org) by clicking on the “Ethics Hotline” tab at the top of the home page or by calling 888-572-8026.”