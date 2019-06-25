Man airlifted from Patapsco Valley State Park

A man was airlifted from a remote area of Patapsco Valley State Park in Halethorpe on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said she did not know the exact nature of the man’s illness or injuries, but she said he was in serious condition. She did not release his name or age.

“He is either injured or became ill,” she said. “He was conscious and alert.”

A State Police medevac helicopter was called to airlift the man about 11:37 a.m. from an area near the 6000 block of Glen Artney Road, by the swinging bridges, Armacost said.

A State Police spokeswoman said she was looking into the circumstances of the incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

