Old Bay hosting 'Ultimate Fan' contest on Instagram

For those who go to The Charmery to pick up Old Bay Caramel Ice Cream and stop by the liquor store to grab Flying Dog's Dead Rise Old Bay Summer Ale while sporting a tattoo of the Old Bay logo, the seasoning company has just the contest for you.

Yes, Old Bay, owned by McCormick & Co., is holding a contest on social media to look for the “ultimate fan” of the blend of 18 herbs and spices.

In a release, the company said its launching the “#OldBayFanContest" this summer to look for one person whose fandom of the seasoning sets them above all the rest.

All you have to do to enter is post a photo or video on Instagram demonstrating your love for Old Bay that includes “#OldBayFanContest” and tagging “@oldbay_seasoning” in the caption to enter the contest.

The company said the winner will win an “Ultimate OLD BAY fan trophy” and an Old Bay electric scooter.

The contest runs until Aug. 20. For more information, visit oldbay.com/contest.

