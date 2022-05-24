Search on for missing 16-year-old girl in Hereford area, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County police and firefighters are searching Monday evening for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Hereford area.

Baltimore County Police are looking for 16-year-old Madison Ward, who was last seen in the Hereford area. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants, and has a red cast on her right wrist. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Madison Ward is missing and was wearing a gray shirt, black sweatpants and a red cast on her right wrist. She’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Advertisement

#CriticalMissing 16-year-old Madison Ward (5’4 110lbs) last seen in the Hereford area She has brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, red cask on right wrist. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/HRC9LJDEgM — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) May 23, 2022

“Crews continue to search along the NCR trail near Hereford High School for a missing female,” the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m., and are combing the area using drone, ATV and ground units.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.