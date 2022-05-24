Search on for missing 16-year-old girl in Hereford area, Baltimore County Police say

Baltimore County police and firefighters are searching Monday evening for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Hereford area.
Madison Ward is missing and was wearing a gray shirt, black sweatpants and a red cast on her right wrist. She’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
“Crews continue to search along the NCR trail near Hereford High School for a missing female,” the Baltimore County Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m., and are combing the area using drone, ATV and ground units.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
