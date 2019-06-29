Coast Guard searching Curtis Creek for missing boat shop worker

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat shop worker who went missing Saturday morning from Curtis Bay.

Technician Allen Van Dyke had been working on a 25-foot vessel at the Jaws Marine boat shop at the mouth of Curtis Creek. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. and wearing dark clothing.

About 45 minutes later, the vessel was found unmanned by Maryland Natural Resources Police less than a mile from the shop. The Coast Guard dispatched a search boat and helicopter. Maryland Natural Resources Police, Baltimore firefighters and state police are also searching Curtis Creek for Van Dyke.

Anyone with information can call the Coast Guard command center on VHF-FM channel 16 or at 410-576-2693.

