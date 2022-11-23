Advertisement
Baltimore County

Three injured in Baltimore County shootings Monday night; two in critical condition, including a 17-year-old

Baltimore Sun

Three people were injured, two critically, in Monday shootings in eastern Baltimore County, police said.

Baltimore County Police arrived in the unit block of Chelmsford Court in Essex at about 7:25 p.m. Monday after a report of shots fired, spokesperson Sgt. Gladys Brown said. Officers found a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parked car, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said Tuesday that the 17-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition and the 18-year-old is in stable condition.

Later on Monday evening, police said, a male victim was injured in a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of North Dundalk Avenue. Medics brought the victim to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

