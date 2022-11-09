Four Baltimore County middle school students treated at hospital after ingesting ‘drug-laced candy,’ principal says

Four students at Parkville Middle School got sick Wednesday after eating “drug-laced candy” a classmate gave them, school officials said.

The school resource officer at the middle school was called to the nurse’s office at about 9:20 a.m. for a child feeling ill and lethargic, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin wrote in an email. Another three students reported similar symptoms.

Parkville Middle School Principal Micah Wiggins wrote in a letter to parents that paramedics arrived at the school Wednesday. An ambulance took the ill students to a hospital, where they are receiving care. A spokesperson for Baltimore County Schools said the students did not seem to be in serious or critical condition.

Corbin said that it appeared the students had eaten food containing THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.

Wiggins said that consequences would be applied according to the student handbook, in addition to investigations by the school resource officer and Baltimore County Police. He added that a counselor would be available to speak with students.

“I ask that you please speak with your children and remind them about the dangers of drug use and consuming unknown substances,” Wiggins said in the letter. “Any student who is caught distributing drugs or other prohibited items will receive serious consequences and will be referred to law enforcement.”