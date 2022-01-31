Police: Baltimore man driving wrong way on I-95 dies in Baltimore County collision; Bel Air man, 14-year-old taken to hospital

KINGSVILLE — A wrong-way motorist on Interstate 95 was killed Sunday when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck, Maryland State Police said.
Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, 22, of Baltimore, died in the crash, according to a police news release.
Troopers were sent shortly before 7 a.m. to a crash involving two vehicles in southbound express toll lanes of I-95 in Baltimore County. Police believe Herrera, who was driving a Volkswagen, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a Ford truck head-on.
The 36-year-old truck driver, Jason Anderson, 36, of Bel Air in Harford County, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Bayview Hospital for medical treatment, police said. Anderson had a 14-year-old in the passenger seat who was also transported to the hospital, the release added.
Herrera was driving in the wrong direction for “reasons unknown,” the release said, and the investigation was continuing.
Three southbound lanes were closed for about four hours as part of the investigation.
Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.