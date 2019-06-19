Police: Pregnant former Parkton resident, 2-year-old son killed in Tennessee crash, man charged with murder

A pregnant woman who formerly lived in Parkton and her 2-year-old son were killed after being struck by a vehicle that police in Tennessee say was driven by a man who said he was obeying a voice in his head.

Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, now of Jefferson City, Tenn., but previously from Baltimore County, and her 2-year-old son, Nolan, were killed Monday after they were struck by a vehicle driven by William David Phillips, 33, of Jefferson City.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, Phillips first intentionally struck another pedestrian before striking and killing the Cahoons. The other pedestrian, Tillman Gunter, 61, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While Cahoon was living in Jefferson City at the time, an obituary posted in The Standard Banner says she was formerly of Parkton in Baltimore County.

Cassidy Wilson, Cahoon’s sister, wrote on Facebook that the family is “at a loss of words.”

“Our hearts are completely shattered and our life will forever be changed,” Wilson wrote. “Sierra, Nolan and baby Cahoon will be extremely missed but forever in our hearts.”

According to Cahoon’s Facebook page, the 30-year-old attended Hereford High School in Parkton.

Phillips has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, with the department announcing Wednesday that Phillips “has been charged with first degree murder for the death of the unborn child.”

He also faces a charge of attempted murder related to Gunter’s injuries.

According to USA Today, arrest warrants state that Phillips told investigators “a voice told him that he needed to go kill meth addicts so he began driving very fast.” Police said he did not know any of the victims.

The voice told him the baby stroller Cahoon was pushing had heroin in it, USA Today reported him as saying in arrest warrants.

Phillips would eventually crash his car into a building, police said, and an employee was injured in the collision.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.

