Boy, 9, suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a minivan in Baltimore County

A 9-year-old boy was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Bowley’s Quarters Monday morning.

Baltimore County police wrote in a news release officers were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck in the area of Issacs Road at 8:34 a.m.

Police wrote the boy “ran across Carroll Island and back, being struck by a Honda Odyssey minivan as he was crossing the second time just north of Issacs Road.”

The boy was suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown via helicopter to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the minivan remained at the scene and officers are still investigating the crash.

