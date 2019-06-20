20-year-old falls from tree on top of wood chipper, loses arm, Baltimore County officials say

A 20-year-old man lost an arm after falling from a tree and landing on a wood chipper Thursday, Baltimore County fire dispatch said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was in critical condition and is being taken via helicopter to to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma. He was working in a tree at 10016 Harford Road when he fell and landed on a wood chipper, losing his entire left arm in the process, the fire department said. The bleeding was under moderate control and the arm was able to be recovered but it is unclear if it will be able to be reattached, dispatch said.

A helicopter landed at nearby Pine Grove Elementary to transport the man.

