Lightning strike sparked blaze at Woodlawn house, Baltimore County fire officials say

Baltimore County firefighters responded to a house fire in Woodlawn that they say was caused by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call at 2:55 p.m. about a blaze on the roof of a two-story duplex in the 3400 block of Flannery Lane. No one was injured as of Thursday afternoon and the fire had been put under control, according to a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman.

Less than an hour earlier, Howard County fire officials responded to a call about a man suffering blast injuries from a lightning strike eight miles south in Patapsco Valley State Park.

