Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Barbara Parks from Oak Crest Village, left, takes aim as teammates Edda Rosskopf, center, and Judy Kimball, right, watch. The fourth annual Winter Putterland took place at Charlestown. The inside 18-hole golf course was built by members The Charlestown Woodshop. All proceeds support Charlestown's Benevolent Care Fund which "guarantees a home for life to residents who, despite hard work and careful planning, have depleted their assets."