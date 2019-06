Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

A rally was held in Patriot Plaza by Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, background left, to proclaim July 12 as Unity Day in Baltimore County, and to recognize Khizr Khan, center, with a special citation for using his voice to stand up and speak out for the Constitutional rights of immigrant communities. Khan is the father of a fallen Army soldier and an immigrant who made national headlines last year when he criticized Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention.