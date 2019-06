Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston

Left to right, Bob Blasetti, Catonsville, brings in a rainbow trout as Doug Pearson, Columbia, and Gino Secola, Woodlawn, join him on the opening day of trout season in the Orange Grove area of Patapsco Valley State Park. It is a tradition with them to be here. Pearson and Secola have come between 20 and 25 years, Pearson for 16.