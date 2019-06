Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

A toilet festooned with business cards of politicians, news clippings and a copy of a gift certificate for Shorty's Underground Ribs restaurant, center right, has been left in front of the Baltimore Education Department Headquarters on North and Guilford Avenues. Baltimore County police have arrested and charged Duane G. Davis with leaving a similar fake "destructive device" toilet outside the historic Baltimore County courthouse. Davis is the owner of the BBQ restaurant.