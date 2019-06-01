River Watch Restaurant in Essex [Pictures]

River Watch Restaurant is a rare find: a waterfront restaurant where the food is as good as the view. The Essex restaurant and its 110-slip marina sit at the spot where Middle River meets Hopkins Creek. During the summer, revelers crowd River Watch's deck for legendary "Sunday Funday" parties overlooking the water. But River Watch is more than a fun boaters' bar. With a kitchen that turns out careful seafood-oriented dishes and service that is attentive, though sometimes slow, the restaurant is a solid destination any time of year.