Algerina Perna / Algerina Perna

Magnolia blooms add a sweet scent to the new park. Powhatan Farms Improvement Association (PFIA) and NeighborSpace of Baltimore County dedicate Powhatan Park today. The 1.5-acre land behind the Powhattan Farms community has a walking trail and a large lawn for passive recreation and community gatherings. The park also includes a "native meadow area designed to both attract pollinators and manage stormwater, along with rain gardens and vegetated swales to treat storm water runoff, " according to press release.