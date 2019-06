Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Jean Walker the President of the Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society and Shirley Gregory the treasurer with the Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society look at a copy of the 1968 Community Press newpaper as they look for stories that might give them information on the time capsule. Members of the Dundalk Patapsco Neck Historical Society discovered a dusty box while cleaning out their basement, and it turned out to be a time capsule created 50 years ago. They'll open it during a party on June 2 to celebrate the Dundalk community's 100th anniversary. On June 3, the contents will go on public display at the Makers Market in old Dundalk.They're counting this anniversary from 1917, when Bethlehem Steel bought up a bunch of land to build homes for steel mill workers and the community really began to grow. Another way to date the founding of Dundalk is 1895, when the name "Dundalk" was given to a new train stop by the family that owned the McShane Bell Foundry.