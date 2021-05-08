xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Police, firefighters respond to shooting and fire In...

Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Police, firefighters respond to shooting and fire In Woodlawn

May 08, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fire and law enforcement agencies investigate an incident in the 7300 block of Maury Road after Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Woodlawn scene
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Woodlawn scene
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Woodlawn scene
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Woodlawn shooting
Federal ATF personnel are on the scene at Security Park Apartments in Woodlawn following a fire and shooting. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect and county firefighters worked a fire. Police report 5 people were involved in the incidents. There are three fatalities and two people are not accounted for.
Federal ATF personnel are on the scene at Security Park Apartments in Woodlawn following a fire and shooting. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect and county firefighters worked a fire. Police report 5 people were involved in the incidents. There are three fatalities and two people are not accounted for. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Woodlawn scene
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Woodlawn scene
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 7300 block of Maury Road where police report multiple fatalities. Baltimore County Police fatally shot an armed suspect. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement