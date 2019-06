Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis

Ivy Jones, 19, of Catonsville, who is enrolled in the new Automotive Training Center, shows visitors the "pit." Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz joined other elected officials, donors and the staff and students of NCIA (National Center on Institutions and Alternatives) Youth in Transition School, to celebrate the opening of the Automotive Training Center. There are 13 students in the first class at the Automotive Center which trains intellectually disabled students in a facility similar to those operated by sponsor Jiffy Lube. 100 students from around the state, ages 14-21, are enrolled in NCIA vocational programs in Woodlawn, including barbering, building maintenance, culinary arts, horticulture, and warehouse operations.