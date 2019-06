Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Boy Scout Troops 117 and 355 honored war veterans in an illumination ceremony at the Lamky Luther and Whitehead Memorial in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Six hundred luminaries lit by the boy scouts represented those who served and those who died serving. Tyler Kolk, 8, left, with Troop 355 and Breanna Fedor, 15, with Troop 117 salute the flag during the ceremony.