Remembering Baltimore County's COVID-19 victims | PHOTOS

1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, in front at right, were joined by public safety officials, administrators and faith leaders who all placed flags of remembrance on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic.
(Amy Davis)

Mar 25, 2021
A ceremony is held on the one year anniversary of the first death from COVID-19 in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County Covid one-year anniversary
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, in front at right, were joined by public safety officials, administrators and faith leaders who all placed flags of remembrance on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic. (Amy Davis)
Baltimore County Covid one-year anniversary
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski speaks at a ceremony to remember the Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19, commemorated by 1319 flags.
Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski speaks at a ceremony to remember the Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19, commemorated by 1319 flags. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, left, and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, in front, were joined by public safety officials, administrators and faith leaders for a ceremony to remember the lives lost on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic.
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski, left, and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, in front, were joined by public safety officials, administrators and faith leaders for a ceremony to remember the lives lost on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Dr. Karen Bethea, pastor at Set the Captives Free at Security Mall, opens the ceremony held at Patriot Plaza in Towson to remember the 1319 county residents who lost their lives to Covid-19.
Dr. Karen Bethea, pastor at Set the Captives Free at Security Mall, opens the ceremony held at Patriot Plaza in Towson to remember the 1319 county residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19 on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic. From left, Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Rabbi Jessy Dressin of Repair the World, Dr. Ed Tori of the Islamic Society of Baltimore, County Council chairman Julian Jones, and Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski were joined by public safety officials, faith leaders and administrators for a ceremony to remember the lives lost.
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19 on the one-year anniversary of the first County death due to the pandemic. From left, Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Rabbi Jessy Dressin of Repair the World, Dr. Ed Tori of the Islamic Society of Baltimore, County Council chairman Julian Jones, and Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski were joined by public safety officials, faith leaders and administrators for a ceremony to remember the lives lost. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski bows his head in remembrance at a ceremony to remember the 1319 Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19.
Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski bows his head in remembrance at a ceremony to remember the 1319 Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
Julian Jones, Baltimore County chairman, speaks at the ceremony held at Patriot Plaza in Towson to remember the 1319 county residents who lost their lives to Covid-19.
Julian Jones, Baltimore County chairman, speaks at the ceremony held at Patriot Plaza in Towson to remember the 1319 county residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
1319 flags at Patriot Plaza in Towson commemorate Baltimore County residents who lost their lives to Covid-19. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)
