Baltimore Sun photo by Kenneth K. Lam

Eight students and two teachers from Japan's Seijo Gakuen High School have spent two weeks in Maryland as part of an exchange program with McDonogh School. McDonogh student Lauren Fish, left, shares laugh with Japanese student Risa Hotta, center, whom Fish has hosted for her two-weeks stay.The Japanese students, who have arrived after the earthquake and tsunami that have devastated their country, have inspired McDonogh students to raise money for Japanese victims.