Catonsville's Adam Kolarek earns strikeout in first postseason appearance

Adam Kolarek made his Major League debut in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 2007 Catonsville High graduate was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer and made his first Major League postseason appearance in game one of the National League Division Series with a strikeout of Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto in the Dodgers' 6-0 triumph on Oct. 3. Take a look at a PHOTO GALLERY of the Catonsville native through the years.