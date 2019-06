Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

Maya Wright, 5, waves goodbye to her uncle, PFC Freddy Canales, as the bus leaves the armory. Behind her is her grandmother and Canales's mother, Gladis Blanco, 45, from Gaithersburg. The Deployment Ceremony for the C-CO 1-175th Infantry was held at the Towson Armory. Soldiers will be going to Indiana for training, followed by a mission in The Sinai.