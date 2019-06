Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun

Michael Gimbel is holding up one a 24 oz. can of Four Loko, right, an alcoholic beverage that has an alcohol level equals to four glasses of beer, left. He is a substance abuse counselor who spoke to juniors and seniors in several health classes at Parkville High School, about alcohol abuse in light of the recent death of a 13-year-old Parkville boy.