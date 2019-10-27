Advertisement Advertisement Baltimore County Maryland Carver student killed in car accident | PHOTOS Oct 27, 2019 | 7:17 PM Kayla Winter Perry died in a car accident on her way to school at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson. Next Gallery PHOTOS Halloween Edition Yappy Hour! Advertisement Baltimore County Towson Hampton Harvest Day Hampton National Historic site is held its Harvest Day Saturday October 19, 2019. Mount St. Joseph vs McDonogh Football Julius 'Dean' Chapman honored with a bust at Towson University | PHOTOS Puppy Parade at UMBC Bowerbox owner Val Lucas Towson Farmers Marker Calvert Hall vs Mount St. Joe Boys Soccer Fire affects multiple homes in Dundalk Advertisement