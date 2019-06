Mary Collins from Friends school, left, shows Cheyenne Awkward, 13, from City Springs Middle School, how to hold the polo stick for a certain shot.

Shanika Brown, 14, left, who graduated from Collington Square Middle School, left, leads the horse named "Riga" as Ke'Asia Vines, 14, from Collington Square Middle School accompanies them.

Baltimore City school teenagers learn how to play polo at Garrison Forest School. MGP, Middle Grades Partnership, run by Baltimore Community Foundation, collaborates with private schools to create mentoring opportunities and academic enrichment for Baltimore City school children.

Baltimore Sun Photos by Algerina Perna