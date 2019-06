Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Members of the Baltimore County Fire Dept., Garrison Fire Station 19, from right to left, Capt. Gregg Deitz, Jamel Nesbit, John Ratcliffe and Adrian Gladney stand atop an engine positioned on the McDonogh Road overpass of 795 North as they await the arrival of the hearst carrying the casket of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, on its way to the burial site on Friday, May 11.