Kenneth Lam / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra associate principal 2nd violist Ivan Stefanovic, right, and his son Tristan, 14, join members of the BSO's brass section as they staged a protest at State House to send a message to Gov. Hogan asking him to release $1.6 million in state funding to the BSO. Stefanovic will not have a paycheck for the coming 12 weeks when the BSO is silent.