Baltimore County Police said a man shot and injured his daughter and then killed his wife and himself in Dundalk.

Baltimore County Police spokesman Shawn Vinson (right) talks with a detective at the crime scene in the 8200 block of Kavanagh Road in Dundalk.

A Dundalk man shot and injured his 25-year-old daughter early Saturday morning before killing his wife and himself after a barricade situation at their home, Baltimore County police said. -- Ian Duncan