Parade, food giveaway honor victims of gun violence | PHOTOS

Gary Hall volunteers, encouraging passing motorists to claim some of the 900 boxes of free food to anyone asking for it, as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Karl Merton Ferron
By
May 22, 2021
LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021
Dilapidated structures reflect the inner city plight as as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Participants begin marching and dancing as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore", pictured) and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Robert Tally (left) and Carlos Battle volunteer, distributing 900 boxes of free food to passing motorists as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Gary Hall volunteers, encouraging passing motorists to claim some of the 900 boxes of free food to anyone asking for it, as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Mike Franklin (foreground) volunteers, filling one vehicle with food while Carlos Battle finishes with a vehicle, distributing 900 boxes of free food to anyone asking for it, as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Marchers, including LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Cameron Jackson and The Baltimore All-Stars perform to marching drums as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
Jalea Lovelo, 8, Irie Lyles, 6 and Treasure Johnson, 7, with The Baltimore All-Stars perform to marching drums as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
From left, Dakeisha Campbell, Cameron Jackson and Claudia Smith with The Baltimore All-Stars dance to marching drums as LTB ("Let’s Thrive Baltimore") and "We Our Us" join to parade from North & Pennsylvania Ave to LTB’s healing garden at 1420 W Lafayette Av Sat., May 22, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)
