Bryn Mawr School held its Class of 2014 graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 10.

Photo by Nicole Munchel, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Bryn Mawr School held its Class of 2014 graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 10.

Photo by Nicole Munchel, Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Bryn Mawr School held its Class of 2014 graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 10.

Photos by Nicole Munchel