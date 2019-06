Bohlen Brooks, 6, of Roland Park, adjusts his patriotic had as he and other children await the start of the Roland Park Fourth of July parade on Roland Avenue.

Dashiell Curlett, 2, of Oakenshaw, sucks on a lemon stick before the start of the Roland Park Fourth of July parade.

Hundreds of children and their families raced on their bikes and on foot down Roland Avenue on Thursday, July 4 at the annual Roland Park Fourth of July parade. They were rewarded at the end with red, white and blue popsicles, and a shower from a firetruck, courtesy of the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Staff photos by Jon Sham